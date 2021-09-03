Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $17.14. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 13,759 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 206,289 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.