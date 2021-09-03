e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $119.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.50 or 0.00414106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,988 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,726 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.