E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.
EONGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. 204,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
