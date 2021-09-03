EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Shares Down 1.9%

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $62.68 million for the quarter.

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

