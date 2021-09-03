easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.