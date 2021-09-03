easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

