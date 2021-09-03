Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. 11,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.03. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

