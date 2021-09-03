Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

