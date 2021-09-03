Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE ETJ opened at $10.96 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.