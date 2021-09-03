Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1792 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of ETO stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $32.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

