eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.10.

EBAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.45. 162,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

