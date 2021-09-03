ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Trading Down 2.9%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 22,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 66,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

