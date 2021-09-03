eCash Trading Up 291.3% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 291.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and approximately $791.09 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00066357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00131365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00154231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.33 or 0.07879055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,222.37 or 0.99565081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.17 or 0.00825055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.53 or 0.00972461 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,832,660,923,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.