EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

EDRVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

