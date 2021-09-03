Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Trading 7% Higher

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48. 410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 267,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

About Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.