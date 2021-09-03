ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ElringKlinger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €14.04 ($16.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €14.27 and its 200 day moving average is €14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a 12 month high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a market capitalization of $889.57 million and a P/E ratio of 23.09.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

