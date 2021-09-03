Endor Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32,993.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $32,993.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.09 or 0.00497505 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003542 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002843 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007872 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

