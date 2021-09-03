Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie Purchases 4,000 Shares

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

TSE ERF opened at C$7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.05. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -8.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

