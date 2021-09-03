Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$13.75

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

NYSE:ERF opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0304 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Enerplus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 281,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

