EnterCoin Market Cap Hits $47,321.91 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. EnterCoin has a market cap of $47,321.91 and $30,609.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00129530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.99 or 0.00804498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00047031 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

