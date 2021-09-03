Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 332,252 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 2,358.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $22,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1,617.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.