Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.26% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $22,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $43.30 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

