Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.20% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $26,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,273,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 30,680 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,916,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $61.57.

