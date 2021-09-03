Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.51 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $24,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE opened at $90.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.