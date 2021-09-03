Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $25,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $150.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.43. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

