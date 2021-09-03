Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Techne worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,939 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH stock opened at $510.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $513.36.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.64.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total transaction of $773,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,808 shares of company stock worth $29,786,695 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

