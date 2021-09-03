Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $298 million-$300.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.93 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.00. 218,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.14 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

