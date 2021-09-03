EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.10.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $148,417,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.