Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.72. 18,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 407,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $712.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

