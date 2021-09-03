EOSDT Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $364.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00130824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00155203 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.95 or 0.07800337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,242.94 or 1.00106417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.00816490 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.