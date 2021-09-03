Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.50

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.50 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 57517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £173.19 million and a PE ratio of 65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.36.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

