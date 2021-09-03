Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 156,788 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter worth $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

