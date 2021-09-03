Eric Domagalski Sells 1,191 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $56,096.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Domagalski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 549,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,592. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,689,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

