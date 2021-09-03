ERn Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,792. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06.

