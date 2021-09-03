ERn Financial LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.98. 24,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.39. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.