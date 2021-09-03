ERn Financial LLC Sells 116 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.50. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,659. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.