ERn Financial LLC Sells 3,890 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.16. 12,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.