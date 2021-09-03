ERn Financial LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 176.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DTE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,296. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.