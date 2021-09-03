Essentia (ESS) Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Essentia has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $186,809.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00123342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.53 or 0.00789816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00047046 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.