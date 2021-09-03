Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.09. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

MMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

