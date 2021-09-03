Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Pretium Resources comprises about 1.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 38,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

