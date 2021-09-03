Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EURN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $8.56 on Monday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 57.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Euronav by 269.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 994,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronav by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 663,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

