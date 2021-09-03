European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird upgraded European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

EWCZ stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

