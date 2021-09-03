Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of ETCMY opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

ETCMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.