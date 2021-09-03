Everex (EVX) Reaches Market Cap of $12.52 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Everex has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $468,026.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everex has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Everex coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00122575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00787802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Everex Profile

EVX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

