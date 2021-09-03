EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.44 million, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

