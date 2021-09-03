EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Head to Head Review

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $346.93 million 1.64 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -47.68 TrueCar $278.68 million 1.43 $76.54 million ($0.19) -21.89

TrueCar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -3.19% -17.08% -9.72% TrueCar 30.84% -3.75% -3.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EverQuote and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 0 5 0 3.00 TrueCar 0 3 3 0 2.50

EverQuote presently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 121.99%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 39.22%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than TrueCar.

Risk & Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

