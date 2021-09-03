Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NYSE:ES opened at $92.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

