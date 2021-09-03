Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,228 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after buying an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after buying an additional 864,073 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after buying an additional 726,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.27 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.