Expanse Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,965.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Expanse has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $1.38 million and $17,965.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,880.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.28 or 0.07855403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00422783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $711.38 or 0.01426190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00139818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.05 or 0.00621600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.86 or 0.00609172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.43 or 0.00349702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005961 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

