Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,742,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

